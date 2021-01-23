QLC Chain Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $400,725.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

