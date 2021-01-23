Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Benchmark boosted their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qorvo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.