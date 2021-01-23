Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $390.12 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $390.12 million and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00012573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,099,932 coins and its circulating supply is 97,580,512 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

