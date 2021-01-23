QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0041 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.62 million and $53,237.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00703439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.99 or 0.04445140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

