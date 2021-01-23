QuadrantProtocol Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $58,677.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.