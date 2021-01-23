QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 38,837 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

