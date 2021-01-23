QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

