Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.05

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $25.32. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 215,939 shares.

NX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $827.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,233,477. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

