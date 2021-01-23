Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.05

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $25.32. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 215,939 shares.
NX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $827.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.
In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,233,477. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.
About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
