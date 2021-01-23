Quant (QNT) Price Hits $19.86 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $239.75 million and $3.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $19.86 or 0.00061670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004674 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004559 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003425 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

