Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Capitalization Tops $12,805.36

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $12,805.36 and $3.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00056384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00078569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

