Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Tops $101,672.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $101,672.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00115338 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010706 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,115,731 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

