Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops One Day Volume of $89,499.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $89,499.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00114926 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011684 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,120,596 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.