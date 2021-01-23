Quark Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Quark has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $372.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 319.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,302,249 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

