Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

