Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.21. Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 53,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

