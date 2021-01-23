QunQun Trading Down 6.2% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One QunQun token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $159,630.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00669067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04383544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017845 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

