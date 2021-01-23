Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $927.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.