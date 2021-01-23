RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Head-To-Head Review

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tremont Mortgage Trust and RAIT Financial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 32.10%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and RAIT Financial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.17 $4.84 million N/A N/A RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RAIT Financial Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 62.98% 9.06% 2.85% RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53%

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats RAIT Financial Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

