Rally (RLY) One Day Volume Tops $370,445.00

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Rally has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and $370,445.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

