RAMP (RAMP) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 8% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $36.15 million and $11.95 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00277927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040147 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,427,364 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

