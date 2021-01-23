Randolph Co Inc Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,274 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.9% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NEE stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

