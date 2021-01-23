RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $53,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,111 shares of company stock valued at $241,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

