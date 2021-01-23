Rarible (RARI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $739,121.00

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $739,121.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00006630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00126284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

