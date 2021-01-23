Rate3 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37,520.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $408,782.40 and approximately $37,520.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.