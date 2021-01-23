Rate3 (RTE) Reaches One Day Volume of $38,910.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $415,955.13 and $38,910.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

