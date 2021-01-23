Raven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.00 million and $3,894.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077231 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00040386 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol .

The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

