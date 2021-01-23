Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $23,507.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00056024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00127864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00077794 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00274995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,953,915,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.