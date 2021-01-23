Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lifted by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,635,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $67.58 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

