RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of RBC Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RBCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.07. RBC Life Sciences shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

RBC Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBCL)

RBC Life Sciences, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements.

