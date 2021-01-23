RChain Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. RChain has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $184,294.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.76 or 0.04428121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017677 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

