RChain (REV) Market Cap Hits $10.35 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $165,657.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

