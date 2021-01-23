Realio Network Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $113,970.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

