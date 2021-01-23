RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Cap of $519,999.38

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 35% against the US dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $519,999.38 and $1,196.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

