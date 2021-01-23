RED Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $377,615.54 and $12,288.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00434402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

