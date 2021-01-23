Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Shares Up 1%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 957,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,259,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Pi Financial started coverage on Red White & Bloom Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

