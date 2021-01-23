Redd Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

