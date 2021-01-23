ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $36.19 million and approximately $73,234.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.24 or 1.00601787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00326824 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.18 or 0.00637692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00159761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001991 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003821 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

