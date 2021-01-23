RedFOX Labs [old] Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00076894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.00647759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.39 or 0.04333644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017737 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RFOX is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

RedFOX Labs [old] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

