Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 119,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
