Refereum Market Cap Reaches $18.40 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and $1.98 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

