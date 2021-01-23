Refereum Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Refereum has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and $3.30 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00705694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.12 or 0.04440113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

