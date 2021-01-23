reflect.finance Market Cap Reaches $25.16 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. reflect.finance has a market cap of $25.16 million and approximately $926,663.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 72.9% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00008034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00126942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00076968 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00271849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038978 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.