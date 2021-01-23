Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 2,228 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up about 3.1% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock opened at $205.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

