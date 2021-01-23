Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 54,933 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712,977 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

