Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RNLSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Renault stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

