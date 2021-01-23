renBTC (RENBTC) Market Cap Hits $469.88 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One renBTC token can now be bought for $32,147.25 or 0.99712154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $469.88 million and $9.97 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077231 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00040386 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 14,616 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

