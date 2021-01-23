Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $94.40 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

