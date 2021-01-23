Request (REQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $32.52 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Request has a market capitalization of $32.52 million and approximately $570,282.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.00673671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.23 or 0.04316753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018091 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

