Reserve Rights Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $374.05 million and approximately $169.43 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.69 or 0.00654252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.95 or 0.04350438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017846 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

