Revain (REV) Hits Market Cap of $992.30 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded up 0% against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $992.30 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00705694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.12 or 0.04440113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

